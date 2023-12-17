With the New York Jets taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Randall Cobb a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cobb will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Randall Cobb score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Cobb has four receptions (13 targets) for 35 yards and one score, averaging 5 yards per game.

Cobb has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Randall Cobb Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 2 1 12 0 Week 4 Chiefs 4 2 8 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 14 Texans 1 1 15 1

Rep Randall Cobb with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.