Saquon Barkley will be facing the seventh-worst rushing defense in the league when his New York Giants meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Barkley has generated a team-leading 185 carries for a team-high 783 yards (78.3 ypg). He has scored three TDs on the ground. Barkley has also caught 31 passes for 183 yards (18.3 ypg). Barkley's also scored four TDs in the air attack.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Barkley and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Barkley vs. the Saints

Barkley vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 52 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 52 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Saints defense has not allowed a rusher to amass 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New Orleans this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Saints this season.

Barkley will face the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense this week. The Saints allow 131.5 yards on the ground per game.

So far this season, the Saints have given up nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks 10th in the NFL.

Watch Giants vs Saints on Fubo!

Saquon Barkley Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Barkley with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Barkley Rushing Insights

Barkley has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (70.0%) out of 10 opportunities.

The Giants pass on 50.7% of their plays and run on 49.3%. They are 31st in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 362 rushes this season. He's handled 185 of those carries (51.1%).

Barkley has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored seven of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (38.9%).

He has 30 red zone carries for 55.6% of the team share (his team runs on 61.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Saquon Barkley Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-111)

Barkley Receiving Insights

In three of 10 games this season, Barkley has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Barkley has been targeted on 44 of his team's 373 passing attempts this season (11.8% target share).

He has been targeted 44 times, averaging 4.2 yards per target (138th in NFL).

Barkley has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of 10 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

With five red zone targets, Barkley has been on the receiving end of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Barkley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 12/11/2023 Week 14 20 ATT / 86 YDS / 2 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 2 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.