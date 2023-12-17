When the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints go head to head in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Saquon Barkley hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Saquon Barkley score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Barkley has taken 185 attempts for a team-leading 783 rushing yards (78.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Barkley also averages 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns.

Barkley has had multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. That was one of two games in which he hit paydirt on the ground.

He has had a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Saquon Barkley Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0 Week 7 Commanders 21 77 0 3 41 1 Week 8 Jets 36 128 0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 16 90 0 3 23 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 13 66 0 1 -5 0 Week 11 @Commanders 14 83 0 4 57 2 Week 12 Patriots 12 46 0 1 6 0 Week 14 Packers 20 86 2 3 15 0

