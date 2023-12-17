Stefon Diggs has a tough matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cowboys concede 183.9 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.

Diggs' 87 catches have yielded a team-leading 993 total yards (and an average of 76.4 per game) and eight scores. He has been targeted 132 times.

Diggs vs. the Cowboys

Diggs vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Dallas has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Dallas has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Cowboys is conceding 183.9 yards per contest this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

Opponents of the Cowboys have put up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 16th in the NFL in that category.

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (-115)

Diggs Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Diggs has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 38.5% of his games (five of 13).

Diggs has been targeted on 132 of his team's 475 passing attempts this season (27.8% target share).

He has 993 receiving yards on 132 targets to rank 66th in league play with 7.5 yards per target.

Diggs has had a touchdown catch in six of 13 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored eight of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

Diggs has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (25.0% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts).

Diggs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 6 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

