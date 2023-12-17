In the Week 15 contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Diggs has grabbed 87 balls and leads his team with 993 yards receiving plus eight TDs. He has been targeted 132 times.

Diggs has had a touchdown catch in six of 13 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Stefon Diggs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1 Week 6 Giants 16 10 100 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 6 58 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 70 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 6 86 1 Week 10 Broncos 5 3 34 0 Week 11 Jets 8 4 27 0 Week 12 @Eagles 11 6 74 1 Week 14 @Chiefs 11 4 24 0

