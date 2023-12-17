Sunday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) and Army Black Knights (2-8) squaring off at Christl Arena has a projected final score of 70-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Seawolves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Stony Brook vs. Army Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

West Point, New York Venue: Christl Arena

Stony Brook vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 70, Army 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. Army

Computer Predicted Spread: Stony Brook (-5.2)

Stony Brook (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.2

Army's record against the spread this season is 5-4-0, and Stony Brook's is 5-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Black Knights are 2-7-0 and the Seawolves are 6-2-0.

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves have a +15 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 72.7 points per game, 237th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.2 per outing to rank 191st in college basketball.

Stony Brook ranks 157th in the country at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.5 its opponents average.

Stony Brook makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.0. It shoots 36.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.3%.

Stony Brook wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.4 (74th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.6.

