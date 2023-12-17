How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Army on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Army Black Knights (2-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Christl Arena. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Stony Brook vs. Army Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stony Brook Stats Insights
- Stony Brook has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.
- The Seawolves are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Black Knights sit at 157th.
- The Seawolves' 72.7 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 64.3 the Black Knights give up.
- Stony Brook is 4-2 when it scores more than 64.3 points.
Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison
- Stony Brook is scoring more points at home (76 per game) than on the road (67.8).
- The Seawolves are giving up fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (84.5).
- Stony Brook knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (8.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (34%).
Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Stonehill
|W 81-63
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/9/2023
|Bryant
|W 86-75
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/13/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 84-78
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Army
|-
|Christl Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Brown
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
