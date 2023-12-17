The Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Army Black Knights (2-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Christl Arena. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stony Brook vs. Army Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stony Brook Stats Insights

  • Stony Brook has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.
  • The Seawolves are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Black Knights sit at 157th.
  • The Seawolves' 72.7 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 64.3 the Black Knights give up.
  • Stony Brook is 4-2 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

  • Stony Brook is scoring more points at home (76 per game) than on the road (67.8).
  • The Seawolves are giving up fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (84.5).
  • Stony Brook knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (8.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (34%).

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Stonehill W 81-63 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/9/2023 Bryant W 86-75 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/13/2023 Norfolk State W 84-78 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/17/2023 @ Army - Christl Arena
12/21/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/29/2023 Brown - Island Federal Credit Union Arena

