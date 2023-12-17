The Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Army Black Knights (2-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Christl Arena. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stony Brook vs. Army Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Christl Arena in West Point, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stony Brook Stats Insights

Stony Brook has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.

The Seawolves are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Black Knights sit at 157th.

The Seawolves' 72.7 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 64.3 the Black Knights give up.

Stony Brook is 4-2 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

Stony Brook is scoring more points at home (76 per game) than on the road (67.8).

The Seawolves are giving up fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (84.5).

Stony Brook knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (8.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule