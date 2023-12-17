The Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) visit the Army Black Knights (2-8) after losing four straight road games. The Seawolves are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The point total is set at 132.5 in the matchup.

Stony Brook vs. Army Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Christl Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stony Brook -3.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stony Brook Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Stony Brook and its opponents have scored more than 132.5 combined points.

The average point total in Stony Brook's matchups this year is 143.9, 11.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seawolves' ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

This season, Stony Brook has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Seawolves have played as a favorite of -185 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from Stony Brook, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Stony Brook vs. Army Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stony Brook 7 87.5% 72.7 133.2 71.2 135.5 140.9 Army 3 33.3% 60.5 133.2 64.3 135.5 135.6

Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends

The Seawolves score 8.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Black Knights allow (64.3).

Stony Brook is 5-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Stony Brook vs. Army Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stony Brook 5-3-0 1-1 6-2-0 Army 5-4-0 4-1 2-7-0

Stony Brook vs. Army Home/Away Splits

Stony Brook Army 5-1 Home Record 2-3 0-4 Away Record 0-4 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 76 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.2 67.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-4-0 4-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

