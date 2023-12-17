Sunday's game features the Oregon Ducks (7-2) and the Syracuse Orange (7-3) matching up at Sanford Sports Pentagon (on December 17) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-72 victory for Oregon, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Oregon Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Syracuse vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 76, Syracuse 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Oregon

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-3.6)

Oregon (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

Syracuse is 3-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Oregon's 4-2-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Orange's games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Ducks' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange average 77.2 points per game (131st in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per contest (179th in college basketball). They have a +64 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Syracuse averages 38.1 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 39.3 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

Syracuse makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Orange record 92.8 points per 100 possessions (225th in college basketball), while giving up 85.1 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball).

Syracuse has committed 3.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (138th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.9 (42nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.