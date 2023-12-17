The Oregon Ducks (7-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Syracuse Orange (7-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Syracuse vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: CBS Sports Network

Syracuse Stats Insights

Syracuse is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Ducks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 137th.

The Orange put up 7.5 more points per game (77.2) than the Ducks allow their opponents to score (69.7).

Syracuse is 7-0 when it scores more than 69.7 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Syracuse averaged 5.8 more points per game at home (76.5) than away (70.7).

In 2022-23, the Orange gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (71.0) than away (75.5).

At home, Syracuse drained 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). Syracuse's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.6%) too.

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule