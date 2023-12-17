The Oregon Ducks (7-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Syracuse Orange (7-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Syracuse vs. Oregon Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Syracuse Stats Insights

  • Syracuse is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 137th.
  • The Orange put up 7.5 more points per game (77.2) than the Ducks allow their opponents to score (69.7).
  • Syracuse is 7-0 when it scores more than 69.7 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Syracuse averaged 5.8 more points per game at home (76.5) than away (70.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Orange gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (71.0) than away (75.5).
  • At home, Syracuse drained 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). Syracuse's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.6%) too.

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Virginia L 84-62 John Paul Jones Arena
12/5/2023 Cornell W 81-70 JMA Wireless Dome
12/9/2023 @ Georgetown W 80-68 Capital One Arena
12/17/2023 Oregon - Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Niagara - JMA Wireless Dome
12/30/2023 Pittsburgh - JMA Wireless Dome

