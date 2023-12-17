How to Watch Syracuse vs. Oregon on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (7-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Syracuse Orange (7-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Syracuse vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Syracuse Stats Insights
- Syracuse is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Ducks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 137th.
- The Orange put up 7.5 more points per game (77.2) than the Ducks allow their opponents to score (69.7).
- Syracuse is 7-0 when it scores more than 69.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Syracuse averaged 5.8 more points per game at home (76.5) than away (70.7).
- In 2022-23, the Orange gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (71.0) than away (75.5).
- At home, Syracuse drained 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). Syracuse's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.6%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 84-62
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/5/2023
|Cornell
|W 81-70
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 80-68
|Capital One Arena
|12/17/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/30/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.