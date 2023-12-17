The Oregon Ducks (7-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Syracuse Orange (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. Oregon Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Syracuse vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-4.5) 147.5 - -
FanDuel Oregon (-4.5) 148.5 -192 +158

Syracuse vs. Oregon Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Orange have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
  • Oregon has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Ducks games have gone over the point total.

Syracuse Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • The Orange's national championship odds have dropped from +12500 at the start of the season to +20000, the -biggest change among all teams.
  • Syracuse's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

