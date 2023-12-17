The Oregon Ducks (7-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Syracuse Orange (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Syracuse vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Syracuse has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Orange have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Oregon has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Ducks games have gone over the point total.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 The Orange's national championship odds have dropped from +12500 at the start of the season to +20000, the -biggest change among all teams.

Syracuse's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

