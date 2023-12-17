Syracuse vs. Oregon: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
The Oregon Ducks (7-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Syracuse Orange (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.
Syracuse vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Syracuse vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-4.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-4.5)
|148.5
|-192
|+158
Syracuse vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Syracuse has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Orange have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
- Oregon has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Ducks games have gone over the point total.
Syracuse Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- The Orange's national championship odds have dropped from +12500 at the start of the season to +20000, the -biggest change among all teams.
- Syracuse's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.
