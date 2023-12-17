The Oregon Ducks (7-2) are favored (-4.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network. The point total in the matchup is 147.5.

Syracuse vs. Oregon Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -4.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Orange Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 147.5 points in five of nine games this season.

The average over/under for Syracuse's contests this season is 148, 0.5 more points than this game's point total.

Syracuse is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

Syracuse has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Orange have been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Syracuse has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Syracuse vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 2 33.3% 80.2 157.4 69.7 140.5 143.7 Syracuse 5 55.6% 77.2 157.4 70.8 140.5 150.8

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

The Orange average 7.5 more points per game (77.2) than the Ducks give up to opponents (69.7).

Syracuse is 3-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall when it scores more than 69.7 points.

Syracuse vs. Oregon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 4-2-0 3-2 2-4-0 Syracuse 3-6-0 0-3 3-6-0

Syracuse vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon Syracuse 15-6 Home Record 11-7 4-6 Away Record 5-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

