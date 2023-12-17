Will Tommy DeVito Score a Touchdown Against the Saints in Week 15?
The New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints are set to square off in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tommy DeVito get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.
Will Tommy DeVito score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)
- DeVito has 154 yards on 31 carries (25.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
Tommy DeVito Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|Jets
|2
|7
|-1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|1
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|15
|20
|175
|1
|2
|4
|17
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|14
|27
|86
|2
|1
|7
|41
|0
|Week 11
|@Commanders
|18
|26
|246
|3
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|17
|25
|191
|1
|0
|5
|6
|0
|Week 14
|Packers
|17
|21
|158
|1
|0
|10
|71
|0
