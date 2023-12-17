In the Week 15 contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sherfield will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Sherfield has hauled in eight passes (15 targets) for 62 yards (6.9 per game) this year.

Sherfield does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Trent Sherfield Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 18 0 Week 4 Dolphins 3 2 18 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 3 0 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 1 9 0 Week 12 @Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 2 1 9 0

Rep Trent Sherfield with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.