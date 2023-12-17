Tyler Conklin will be running routes against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New York Jets meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this campaign, Conklin has reeled in 46 passes on 65 targets for 506 yards, averaging 38.9 yards per game.

Conklin vs. the Dolphins

Conklin vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 3 GP / 15.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 15.3 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The 212.5 passing yards the Dolphins yield per outing makes them the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Dolphins' defense is ranked 16th in the league with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Tyler Conklin Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-111)

Conklin Receiving Insights

In nine of 13 games this season, Conklin has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Conklin has 14.4% of his team's target share (65 targets on 450 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.8 yards per target (54th in NFL play), picking up 506 yards on 65 passes thrown his way.

Conklin does not have a TD reception this year in 13 games.

Conklin (five red zone targets) has been targeted 13.5% of the time in the red zone (37 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Conklin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

