Will Tyler Conklin cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Tyler Conklin score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Conklin's 46 grabs are good enough for 506 yards (38.9 per game). He has been targeted on 65 occasions.

Conklin, in 13 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Tyler Conklin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 6 5 50 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 26 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 4 58 0 Week 5 @Broncos 5 4 67 0 Week 6 Eagles 4 3 24 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 6 66 0 Week 10 @Raiders 7 7 70 0 Week 11 @Bills 3 2 18 0 Week 12 Dolphins 5 4 33 0 Week 13 Falcons 9 3 35 0 Week 14 Texans 6 4 57 0

