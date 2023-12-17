Sunday's contest between the Fairfield Stags (4-6) and the Wagner Seahawks (4-5) at Leo D. Mahoney Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Fairfield taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wagner vs. Fairfield Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wagner vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 70, Wagner 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Wagner vs. Fairfield

Computer Predicted Spread: Fairfield (-4.2)

Fairfield (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 136.1

Fairfield's record against the spread so far this season is 2-6-0, while Wagner's is 2-4-0. The Stags have a 5-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Seahawks have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wagner Performance Insights

The Seahawks put up 60.9 points per game (356th in college basketball) while allowing 65.0 per outing (51st in college basketball). They have a -37 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The 35.2 rebounds per game Wagner accumulates rank 241st in college basketball, 4.7 fewer than the 39.9 its opponents record.

Wagner connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 29.8% from beyond the arc (303rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.9%.

Wagner has committed 8.1 turnovers per game (fifth in college basketball), 3.9 fewer than the 12.0 it forces (196th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.