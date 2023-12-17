The Fairfield Stags (4-6) hope to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Wagner Seahawks (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Wagner vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN+

Wagner Stats Insights

The Seahawks have shot at a 35.5% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points below the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Stags have averaged.

The Seahawks are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Stags sit at 240th.

The Seahawks' 60.9 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 73.1 the Stags allow to opponents.

Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wagner put up more points at home (63.7 per game) than on the road (62.2) last season.

The Seahawks gave up fewer points at home (55.8 per game) than away (66.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Wagner knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (31.7%) as well.

Wagner Upcoming Schedule