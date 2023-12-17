The Fairfield Stags (4-6) will try to stop a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Wagner Seahawks (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fairfield vs. Wagner matchup.

Wagner vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wagner vs. Fairfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Wagner vs. Fairfield Betting Trends

Wagner has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

The Seahawks have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Fairfield has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

In the Stags' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

