Wagner vs. Fairfield December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Fairfield Stags (2-6) meet the Wagner Seahawks (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Wagner vs. Fairfield Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Wagner Players to Watch
- Jasper Floyd: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Peyton Smith: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Brycen Goodine: 14.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Louis Bleechmore: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Fairfield Players to Watch
Wagner vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison
|Fairfield Rank
|Fairfield AVG
|Wagner AVG
|Wagner Rank
|218th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|61
|355th
|273rd
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|64.7
|54th
|281st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|31.6
|250th
|187th
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|116th
|67th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|7.7
|157th
|186th
|13.1
|Assists
|11
|311th
|214th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|7.9
|4th
