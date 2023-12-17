The Fairfield Stags (2-6) meet the Wagner Seahawks (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Wagner vs. Fairfield Game Information

Wagner Players to Watch

Jasper Floyd: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Peyton Smith: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Brycen Goodine: 14.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Louis Bleechmore: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Fields: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wagner vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison

Fairfield Rank Fairfield AVG Wagner AVG Wagner Rank 218th 73.4 Points Scored 61 355th 273rd 75.4 Points Allowed 64.7 54th 281st 30.6 Rebounds 31.6 250th 187th 9 Off. Rebounds 10 116th 67th 8.9 3pt Made 7.7 157th 186th 13.1 Assists 11 311th 214th 12.4 Turnovers 7.9 4th

