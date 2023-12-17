The Fairfield Stags (4-6) host the Wagner Seahawks (4-5) after losing three straight home games. The Stags are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.

Wagner vs. Fairfield Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fairfield -7.5 132.5

Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Wagner and its opponents have scored more than 132.5 combined points just once this season.

Wagner has a 125.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 6.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Wagner is 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Wagner has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Seahawks are 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +260 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Wagner has a 27.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wagner vs. Fairfield Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fairfield 5 62.5% 72.9 133.8 73.1 138.1 142.6 Wagner 1 16.7% 60.9 133.8 65.0 138.1 127.7

Additional Wagner Insights & Trends

The Seahawks score an average of 60.9 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 73.1 the Stags allow to opponents.

Wagner vs. Fairfield Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fairfield 2-6-0 0-0 5-3-0 Wagner 2-4-0 2-2 3-3-0

Wagner vs. Fairfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fairfield Wagner 7-6 Home Record 8-4 4-10 Away Record 6-9 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.7 60.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-8-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

