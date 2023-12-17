Wan'Dale Robinson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Robinson's stats on this page.

In the air, Robinson has been targeted 52 times, with season stats of 344 yards on 42 receptions (8.2 per catch) and one TD. He also has eight carries for 63 yards.

Wan'Dale Robinson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Quad

The Giants have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Darren Waller (questionable/hamstring): 36 Rec; 384 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Parris Campbell (FP/knee): 20 Rec; 104 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Robinson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 52 42 344 165 1 8.2

Robinson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 8 8 62 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 4 35 1 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Commanders 4 3 35 0 Week 12 Patriots 5 4 26 0 Week 14 Packers 7 6 79 0

