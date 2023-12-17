Will Wan'Dale Robinson Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Wan'Dale Robinson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Robinson's stats on this page.
In the air, Robinson has been targeted 52 times, with season stats of 344 yards on 42 receptions (8.2 per catch) and one TD. He also has eight carries for 63 yards.
Wan'Dale Robinson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quad
- The Giants have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Darren Waller (questionable/hamstring): 36 Rec; 384 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Parris Campbell (FP/knee): 20 Rec; 104 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Giants vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Robinson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|52
|42
|344
|165
|1
|8.2
Robinson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@49ers
|5
|4
|21
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|6
|5
|40
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|6
|5
|18
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|8
|8
|62
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|2
|1
|22
|0
|Week 8
|Jets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|5
|4
|35
|1
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|3
|2
|6
|0
|Week 11
|@Commanders
|4
|3
|35
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|5
|4
|26
|0
|Week 14
|Packers
|7
|6
|79
|0
