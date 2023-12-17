Wan'Dale Robinson will be running routes against the seventh-best passing defense in the league when his New York Giants take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Robinson has totaled 344 receiving yards (31.3 per game) and one TD, hauling in 42 balls out of 52 targets this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Robinson and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robinson vs. the Saints

Robinson vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Robinson will play against the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints concede 189.5 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Saints have given up 16 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 11th in the league.

Watch Giants vs Saints on Fubo!

Wan'Dale Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Robinson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Robinson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Robinson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (five of 10).

Robinson has received 13.9% of his team's 373 passing attempts this season (52 targets).

He has 344 receiving yards on 52 targets to rank 99th in league play with 6.6 yards per target.

Robinson has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 5.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Robinson has been targeted two times in the red zone (5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 12/11/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 6 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.