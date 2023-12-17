Will Wan'Dale Robinson hit paydirt when the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints come together in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Wan'Dale Robinson score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has caught 42 passes on 52 targets for 344 yards and one TD, averaging 31.3 yards per game.

In one of 11 games this year, Robinson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Wan'Dale Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 8 8 62 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 4 35 1 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Commanders 4 3 35 0 Week 12 Patriots 5 4 26 0 Week 14 Packers 7 6 79 0

