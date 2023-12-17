Will Zach Wilson Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zach Wilson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Looking for Wilson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Zach Wilson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 15, Wilson is averaging 204.1 passing yards per game (2,245 total). Other season stats include eight touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a 60.8% completion percentage (217-for-357), plus 36 carries for 211 yards.
Keep an eye on Wilson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Zach Wilson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for Alexander Mattison
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Justin Jefferson
- Click Here for Parris Campbell
Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Wilson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|217
|357
|60.8%
|2,245
|8
|7
|6.3
|36
|211
|0
Wilson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|14
|21
|140
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|12
|27
|170
|1
|3
|5
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|18
|36
|157
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|28
|39
|245
|2
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|19
|26
|199
|0
|1
|3
|26
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|19
|33
|186
|0
|0
|4
|15
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|17
|36
|240
|1
|0
|4
|25
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|33
|49
|263
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|23
|39
|263
|0
|1
|4
|54
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|7
|15
|81
|1
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|27
|36
|301
|2
|0
|3
|12
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.