Zach Wilson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Looking for Wilson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 15, Wilson is averaging 204.1 passing yards per game (2,245 total). Other season stats include eight touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a 60.8% completion percentage (217-for-357), plus 36 carries for 211 yards.

Zach Wilson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wilson 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 217 357 60.8% 2,245 8 7 6.3 36 211 0

Wilson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Bills 14 21 140 1 1 4 6 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 12 27 170 1 3 5 36 0 Week 3 Patriots 18 36 157 0 0 1 1 0 Week 4 Chiefs 28 39 245 2 0 2 14 0 Week 5 @Broncos 19 26 199 0 1 3 26 0 Week 6 Eagles 19 33 186 0 0 4 15 0 Week 8 @Giants 17 36 240 1 0 4 25 0 Week 9 Chargers 33 49 263 0 0 2 7 0 Week 10 @Raiders 23 39 263 0 1 4 54 0 Week 11 @Bills 7 15 81 1 1 4 15 0 Week 14 Texans 27 36 301 2 0 3 12 0

