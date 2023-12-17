Zach Wilson will be up against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Wilson has thrown for 2,245 yards (204.1 yards per game) this season, as Wilson has completed 60.8% of his passes (217-for-357), with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the ground, Wilson has also rushed 36 times for 211 yards, averaging 19.2 yards per game.

Wilson vs. the Dolphins

Wilson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 2 GP / 190 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 190 PASS YPG / PASS TD Miami has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Miami in 2023.

The Dolphins have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

Wilson will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins allow 212.5 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Dolphins have allowed 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 16th among NFL teams.

Zach Wilson Passing Props vs. the Dolphins

Passing Yards: 177.5 (-115)

177.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-149)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has hit the over on his passing yards total five times this season (50.0%).

The Jets have passed 61.9% of the time and run 38.1% this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson's 6.3 yards per attempt rank 26th in the league.

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in six of 11 games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has scored eight of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (61.5%).

Wilson has passed 32 times out of his 357 total attempts while in the red zone (47.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Zach Wilson Rushing Props vs the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (60.0%) out of 10 opportunities.

In 11 games this year, Wilson has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two red zone rushing carries (6.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 27-for-36 / 301 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 7-for-15 / 81 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 23-for-39 / 263 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 33-for-49 / 263 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 17-for-36 / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs

