Will Zach Wilson Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 15?
In the Week 15 tilt between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Zach Wilson get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Wilson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Zach Wilson score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Wilson has racked up 36 carries for 211 yards (19.2 per game).
- Wilson has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 11 games.
Zach Wilson Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|14
|21
|140
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|12
|27
|170
|1
|3
|5
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|18
|36
|157
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|28
|39
|245
|2
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|19
|26
|199
|0
|1
|3
|26
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|19
|33
|186
|0
|0
|4
|15
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|17
|36
|240
|1
|0
|4
|25
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|33
|49
|263
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|23
|39
|263
|0
|1
|4
|54
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|7
|15
|81
|1
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|27
|36
|301
|2
|0
|3
|12
|0
Rep Zach Wilson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.