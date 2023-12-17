When the Miami Dolphins (9-4) and New York Jets (5-8) match up on December 17 at Hard Rock Stadium, Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson will be under center for their respective teams. Which QB has the edge in this bout? Find out below.

Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Zach Wilson vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Zach Wilson 2023 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 11 Games Played 13 60.8% Completion % 70.0% 2,245 (204.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,697 (284.4) 8 Touchdowns 24 7 Interceptions 10 211 (19.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 55 (4.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Dolphins Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Dolphins have allowed 294 points, ranking 22nd in the league with 22.6 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they are ninth in the NFL with 4,005 total yards allowed (308.1 per contest).

When it comes to defending the pass, Miami has surrendered 2,763 total passing yards (12th in NFL) and rank 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

Against the run, the Dolphins' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 1,242 total rushing yards allowed (95.5 per game).

On defense, Miami ranks 27th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (65.9%) and ninth in third-down percentage allowed (36.7%).

Jets Defensive Stats

