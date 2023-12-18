Only a single ACC game is on Monday's college basketball slate. That contest is the Cornell Big Red playing the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Cornell Big Red at Syracuse Orange 7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 ACC Network X

Follow ACC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!