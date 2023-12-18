The Brooklyn Nets, with Cameron Johnson, hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

Johnson had 13 points and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 124-120 loss against the Warriors.

Let's break down Johnson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.3 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 5.1 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.8 PRA -- 22.3 21.3 PR -- 19.6 18.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Johnson has made 5.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 8.9% of his team's total makes.

Johnson is averaging 6.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Johnson's Nets average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 103.4 possessions per contest.

The Jazz give up 120 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Jazz have conceded 42.7 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 28.2 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have given up 14.2 makes per contest, 27th in the league.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 32 18 6 2 1 0 0

