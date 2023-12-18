Cameron Thomas' Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last time on the court, a 124-120 loss to the Warriors, Thomas put up 41 points.

Let's look at Thomas' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.9 22.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 2.8 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.2 PRA -- 29.5 27.6 PR -- 27.2 25.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.5



Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Thomas has made 8.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 13.1% of his team's total makes.

Thomas is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Nets rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 103.4 possessions per contest.

The Jazz give up 120 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

The Jazz allow 42.7 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Jazz have given up 28.2 per contest, 27th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked 27th in the league, giving up 14.2 makes per game.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 8 2 2 0 0 0 0 1/20/2023 6 2 2 0 0 0 0

