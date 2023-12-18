Monday's contest between the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3) and the Marist Red Foxes (2-8) at McCann Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with Canisius coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM on December 18.

The Golden Griffins came out on top in their last outing 65-63 against Siena on Saturday.

Canisius vs. Marist Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

Canisius vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 64, Marist 60

Canisius Schedule Analysis

On December 16, the Golden Griffins captured their signature win of the season, a 65-63 victory over the Siena Saints, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 286) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Red Foxes are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Canisius 2023-24 Best Wins

65-63 on the road over Siena (No. 286) on December 16

63-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 296) on November 30

71-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 326) on December 8

78-62 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 357) on November 11

Canisius Leaders

Sisi Eleko: 16.5 PTS, 11.0 REB, 52.0 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16)

16.5 PTS, 11.0 REB, 52.0 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16) Mackenzie Amalia: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41)

9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41) Grace Heeps: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Athina Lexa: 11.0 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

11.0 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Bri Rozzi: 3.9 PTS, 23.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Canisius Performance Insights

The Golden Griffins put up 64.6 points per game (212th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per contest (213th in college basketball). They have a -7 scoring differential.

