The Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) meet a fellow MAAC squad, the Marist Red Foxes (2-5), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at McCann Arena. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET.

Canisius vs. Marist Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Canisius Players to Watch

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Jackie Piddock: 9.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Catie Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lexie Tarul: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Julia Corsentino: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Marist Players to Watch

