How to Watch the Canisius vs. Marist Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marist Red Foxes (2-8) aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at McCann Arena.
Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canisius vs. Marist Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Griffins put up only 1.1 more points per game (64.6) than the Red Foxes give up (63.5).
- When it scores more than 63.5 points, Canisius is 4-0.
- Marist has a 0-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.6 points.
- The Red Foxes average 11.1 fewer points per game (54.4) than the Golden Griffins give up (65.5).
- Marist has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.
- The Red Foxes shoot 35.7% from the field, 8.1% lower than the Golden Griffins concede defensively.
- The Golden Griffins' 41.9 shooting percentage from the field is 3.4 higher than the Red Foxes have given up.
Canisius Leaders
- Sisi Eleko: 16.5 PTS, 11 REB, 52 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16)
- Mackenzie Amalia: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41)
- Grace Heeps: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)
- Athina Lexa: 11 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
- Bri Rozzi: 3.9 PTS, 23.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
Canisius Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|W 63-56
|Reilly Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Binghamton
|W 71-64
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Siena
|W 65-63
|MVP Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Marist
|-
|McCann Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/30/2023
|Akron
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
