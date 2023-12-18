The Marist Red Foxes (2-8) aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at McCann Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canisius vs. Marist Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Griffins put up only 1.1 more points per game (64.6) than the Red Foxes give up (63.5).
  • When it scores more than 63.5 points, Canisius is 4-0.
  • Marist has a 0-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.6 points.
  • The Red Foxes average 11.1 fewer points per game (54.4) than the Golden Griffins give up (65.5).
  • Marist has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.
  • The Red Foxes shoot 35.7% from the field, 8.1% lower than the Golden Griffins concede defensively.
  • The Golden Griffins' 41.9 shooting percentage from the field is 3.4 higher than the Red Foxes have given up.

Canisius Leaders

  • Sisi Eleko: 16.5 PTS, 11 REB, 52 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16)
  • Mackenzie Amalia: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41)
  • Grace Heeps: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)
  • Athina Lexa: 11 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
  • Bri Rozzi: 3.9 PTS, 23.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Canisius Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure W 63-56 Reilly Center
12/8/2023 @ Binghamton W 71-64 Binghamton University Events Center
12/16/2023 @ Siena W 65-63 MVP Arena
12/18/2023 @ Marist - McCann Arena
12/21/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
12/30/2023 Akron - Koessler Athletic Center

