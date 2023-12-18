The Marist Red Foxes (2-8) aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at McCann Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canisius vs. Marist Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins put up only 1.1 more points per game (64.6) than the Red Foxes give up (63.5).

When it scores more than 63.5 points, Canisius is 4-0.

Marist has a 0-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.6 points.

The Red Foxes average 11.1 fewer points per game (54.4) than the Golden Griffins give up (65.5).

Marist has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.

The Red Foxes shoot 35.7% from the field, 8.1% lower than the Golden Griffins concede defensively.

The Golden Griffins' 41.9 shooting percentage from the field is 3.4 higher than the Red Foxes have given up.

Canisius Leaders

Sisi Eleko: 16.5 PTS, 11 REB, 52 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16)

16.5 PTS, 11 REB, 52 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16) Mackenzie Amalia: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41)

9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41) Grace Heeps: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Athina Lexa: 11 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

11 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Bri Rozzi: 3.9 PTS, 23.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Canisius Schedule