New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chemung County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Chemung County, New York is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chemung County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notre Dame High School - Elmira at Watkins Glen Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Watkins Glen, NY
- Conference: Interscholastic - South Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.