Monday's game between the Colgate Raiders (5-3) and Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-9) squaring off at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colgate, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on December 18.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Raiders secured a 65-57 win over Le Moyne.

Colgate vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut

Colgate vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 63, Cent. Conn. St. 56

Other Patriot Predictions

Colgate Schedule Analysis

The Raiders' signature win this season came in a 71-60 victory over the Cornell Big Red on November 7.

Colgate 2023-24 Best Wins

71-60 at home over Cornell (No. 239) on November 7

61-55 at home over Canisius (No. 260) on November 16

65-57 at home over Le Moyne (No. 287) on December 8

57-51 on the road over UMBC (No. 339) on November 11

Colgate Leaders

Tiasia McMillan: 9.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.5 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.5 FG% Taylor Golembiewski: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Madison Schiller: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Sophia Diehl: 7.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%

7.3 PTS, 39.3 FG% Alexa Brodie: 9.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders' +60 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.4 points per game (258th in college basketball) while giving up 53.9 per outing (25th in college basketball).

