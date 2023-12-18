Monday's contest that pits the Syracuse Orange (8-1) against the Cornell Big Red (5-4) at JMA Wireless Dome should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-54 in favor of Syracuse, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Big Red claimed a 55-53 win against Saint Bonaventure.

Cornell vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

Cornell vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 76, Cornell 54

Cornell Schedule Analysis

When the Big Red took down the Southern Illinois Salukis, who are ranked No. 141 in our computer rankings, on November 11 by a score of 80-77, it was their signature win of the year so far.

Cornell 2023-24 Best Wins

80-77 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 141) on November 11

55-53 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 296) on December 5

58-53 on the road over Bucknell (No. 301) on December 2

52-47 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 325) on November 18

58-57 on the road over Binghamton (No. 326) on November 29

Cornell Leaders

Kaya Ingram: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Emily Pape: 9.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

9.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Rachel Kaus: 10.2 PTS, 57.1 FG%

10.2 PTS, 57.1 FG% Summer Parker-Hall: 6.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%

6.8 PTS, 44.6 FG% Azareya Kilgoe: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red put up 56 points per game (315th in college basketball) while allowing 62.2 per contest (145th in college basketball). They have a -56 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

