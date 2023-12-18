The Cornell Big Red (4-4) meet the Syracuse Orange (7-1) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

Cornell vs. Syracuse Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Cornell Players to Watch

Dyaisha Fair: 18.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Alaina Rice: 13.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Alyssa Latham: 10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Kyra Wood: 8.6 PTS, 8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK Georgia Woolley: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Syracuse Players to Watch

