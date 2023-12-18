Cornell vs. Syracuse December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (4-4) meet the Syracuse Orange (7-1) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Cornell vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Cornell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cornell Players to Watch
- Dyaisha Fair: 18.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alaina Rice: 13.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alyssa Latham: 10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kyra Wood: 8.6 PTS, 8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Georgia Woolley: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Fair: 18.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rice: 13.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Latham: 10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Wood: 8.6 PTS, 8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Woolley: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.