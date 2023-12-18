How to Watch the Cornell vs. Syracuse Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Syracuse Orange (8-1) will aim to build on a five-game winning run when they host the Cornell Big Red (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The Big Red have won three games in a row.
Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network X
Cornell vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison
- The Big Red's 56 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 59.9 the Orange give up.
- Cornell is 1-1 when it scores more than 59.9 points.
- Syracuse's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56 points.
- The 81 points per game the Orange score are 18.8 more points than the Big Red give up (62.2).
- Syracuse has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 62.2 points.
- Cornell is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 81 points.
- This year the Orange are shooting 46.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Big Red give up.
- The Big Red make 39.6% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Orange's defensive field-goal percentage.
Cornell Leaders
- Kaya Ingram: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Emily Pape: 9.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Rachel Kaus: 10.2 PTS, 57.1 FG%
- Summer Parker-Hall: 6.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%
- Azareya Kilgoe: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
Cornell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Binghamton
|W 58-57
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Bucknell
|W 58-53
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 55-53
|Newman Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/21/2023
|Marist
|-
|Newman Arena
|12/30/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Newman Arena
