The Syracuse Orange (8-1) will aim to build on a five-game winning run when they host the Cornell Big Red (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The Big Red have won three games in a row.

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network X

Cornell vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

The Big Red's 56 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 59.9 the Orange give up.

Cornell is 1-1 when it scores more than 59.9 points.

Syracuse's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56 points.

The 81 points per game the Orange score are 18.8 more points than the Big Red give up (62.2).

Syracuse has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 62.2 points.

Cornell is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 81 points.

This year the Orange are shooting 46.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Big Red give up.

The Big Red make 39.6% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Orange's defensive field-goal percentage.

Cornell Leaders

Kaya Ingram: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Emily Pape: 9.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

9.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Rachel Kaus: 10.2 PTS, 57.1 FG%

10.2 PTS, 57.1 FG% Summer Parker-Hall: 6.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%

6.8 PTS, 44.6 FG% Azareya Kilgoe: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

