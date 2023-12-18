The Syracuse Orange (8-1) will aim to build on a five-game winning run when they host the Cornell Big Red (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The Big Red have won three games in a row.

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ACC Network

Cornell vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

  • The Big Red's 56 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 59.9 the Orange give up.
  • Cornell is 1-1 when it scores more than 59.9 points.
  • Syracuse's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56 points.
  • The 81 points per game the Orange score are 18.8 more points than the Big Red give up (62.2).
  • Syracuse has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 62.2 points.
  • Cornell is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 81 points.
  • This year the Orange are shooting 46.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Big Red give up.
  • The Big Red make 39.6% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Orange's defensive field-goal percentage.

Cornell Leaders

  • Kaya Ingram: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Emily Pape: 9.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Rachel Kaus: 10.2 PTS, 57.1 FG%
  • Summer Parker-Hall: 6.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%
  • Azareya Kilgoe: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Cornell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Binghamton W 58-57 Binghamton University Events Center
12/2/2023 @ Bucknell W 58-53 Sojka Pavilion
12/5/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 55-53 Newman Arena
12/18/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
12/21/2023 Marist - Newman Arena
12/30/2023 Stony Brook - Newman Arena

