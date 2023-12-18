Donte DiVincenzo and the rest of the New York Knicks will be facing the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 144-122 loss against the Clippers, DiVincenzo totaled 18 points.

With prop bets available for DiVincenzo, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.4 10.5 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 2.5 Assists -- 1.8 1.5 PRA -- 14.1 14.5 PR -- 12.3 13 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.9



Donte DiVincenzo Insights vs. the Lakers

DiVincenzo is responsible for attempting 8.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.1 per game.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 17.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

DiVincenzo's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.0 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Lakers are 12th in the NBA, giving up 113.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Lakers are ranked 22nd in the NBA, conceding 44.6 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26.9 assists per game, the Lakers are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 26th in the league, giving up 14.1 makes per game.

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/12/2023 26 16 4 0 4 0 1 5/10/2023 13 0 2 2 0 0 1 5/8/2023 15 10 1 1 2 0 0 5/6/2023 22 5 5 4 1 1 0 5/4/2023 28 8 4 4 2 1 0 5/2/2023 12 0 3 2 0 0 2 3/5/2023 37 11 7 6 2 1 0 2/23/2023 24 5 3 1 1 1 3 2/11/2023 26 5 0 3 1 1 1 10/18/2022 22 8 2 2 1 0 1

