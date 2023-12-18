New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Erie County, New York? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Sweet Home Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Amherst, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at International Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.