If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Essex County, New York, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Essex County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Johnsburg Central High School at Lake Placid Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18

6:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Lake Placid, NY

Lake Placid, NY Conference: Mountain Valley

Mountain Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Boquet Valley High School at Ticonderoga Senior High School