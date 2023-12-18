New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Essex County, New York, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Essex County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnsburg Central High School at Lake Placid Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Lake Placid, NY
- Conference: Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boquet Valley High School at Ticonderoga Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Ticonderoga, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
