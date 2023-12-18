New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Greene County, New York. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schenevus Central School at Hunter Tannersville JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Tannersville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coxsackie Athens Senior High School at Schoharie Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Schoharie, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.