The New York Knicks, with Immanuel Quickley, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET on Monday.

Quickley, in his last appearance, had nine points in a 144-122 loss to the Clippers.

In this article we will break down Quickley's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.6 13.4 Rebounds -- 3.0 2.3 Assists -- 2.7 1.8 PRA -- 20.3 17.5 PR -- 17.6 15.7 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.1



Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Lakers

Quickley has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 12.1% and 11.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Quickley is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Quickley's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Lakers are 22nd in the league, allowing 44.6 rebounds per game.

The Lakers give up 26.9 assists per contest, 19th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers are the 26th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 31 15 2 3 1 0 1 1/31/2023 39 19 3 8 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.