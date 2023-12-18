Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET on Monday.

Brunson put up 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his previous game, which ended in a 144-122 loss against the Clippers.

In this piece we'll break down Brunson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.5 27.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.6 Assists 6.5 5.9 7.3 PRA -- 35.3 39.3 PR -- 29.4 32 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.1



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Lakers

Brunson is responsible for attempting 21.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 22.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

The Knicks rank 25th in possessions per game with 100. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 103.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have allowed 113.5 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Lakers have conceded 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the league.

The Lakers concede 26.9 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers concede 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 44 37 2 6 2 1 1

