The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 144-122 loss against the Clippers, Randle had 22 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Randle's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.4 27.4 Rebounds 8.5 9.4 8.8 Assists 4.5 5.3 5.2 PRA -- 37.1 41.4 PR -- 31.8 36.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Lakers

Randle is responsible for taking 19.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.6 per game.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.

Conceding 113.5 points per game, the Lakers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Lakers have allowed 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the league.

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 26.9 assists per game.

The Lakers give up 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.

Julius Randle vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 36 33 8 5 3 0 1 1/31/2023 43 23 12 5 2 0 0

