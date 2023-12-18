The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) square off against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (14-11) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Monday, December 18, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Lakers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MSG

SportsNet LA and MSG Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Julius Randle vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Julius Randle Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 1003.7 1124.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.1 48.9 Fantasy Rank 6 19

Julius Randle vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle provides the Knicks 22.4 points, 9.4 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks put up 114.5 points per game (16th in league) while giving up 111.8 per contest (ninth in NBA). They have a +66 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The 45.2 rebounds per game New York accumulates rank eighth in the league, 4.6 more than the 40.6 its opponents collect.

The Knicks hit 13.4 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38.1% rate (fifth-best in NBA), compared to the 13.4 their opponents make, shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.

New York has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.1 per game (fifth in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (15th in league).

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Anthony Davis averages 24.3 points, 12.4 boards and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fourth in NBA).

The Lakers have a +14 scoring differential, putting up 114 points per game (17th in the league) and allowing 113.5 (12th in the NBA).

Los Angeles grabs 44.6 rebounds per game (11th in the league) compared to the 44.6 of its opponents.

The Lakers connect on 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.6 fewer than their opponents (14.1). They are shooting 35% from deep (22nd in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.2%.

Los Angeles has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (21st in NBA play) while forcing 13 (21st in the league).

Julius Randle vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Julius Randle Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game 1.6 1.1 Usage Percentage 28.9% 26.7% True Shooting Pct 55% 61.2% Total Rebound Pct 15.1% 19.1% Assist Pct 24.2% 13.4%

