Julius Randle vs. Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) square off against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (14-11) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Monday, December 18, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
Knicks vs. Lakers Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MSG
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Julius Randle vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Julius Randle
|Anthony Davis
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1003.7
|1124.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|40.1
|48.9
|Fantasy Rank
|6
|19
Julius Randle vs. Anthony Davis Insights
Julius Randle & the Knicks
- Randle provides the Knicks 22.4 points, 9.4 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Knicks put up 114.5 points per game (16th in league) while giving up 111.8 per contest (ninth in NBA). They have a +66 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game.
- The 45.2 rebounds per game New York accumulates rank eighth in the league, 4.6 more than the 40.6 its opponents collect.
- The Knicks hit 13.4 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38.1% rate (fifth-best in NBA), compared to the 13.4 their opponents make, shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.
- New York has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.1 per game (fifth in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (15th in league).
Anthony Davis & the Lakers
- Anthony Davis averages 24.3 points, 12.4 boards and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fourth in NBA).
- The Lakers have a +14 scoring differential, putting up 114 points per game (17th in the league) and allowing 113.5 (12th in the NBA).
- Los Angeles grabs 44.6 rebounds per game (11th in the league) compared to the 44.6 of its opponents.
- The Lakers connect on 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.6 fewer than their opponents (14.1). They are shooting 35% from deep (22nd in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.2%.
- Los Angeles has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (21st in NBA play) while forcing 13 (21st in the league).
Julius Randle vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Julius Randle
|Anthony Davis
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|1.6
|1.1
|Usage Percentage
|28.9%
|26.7%
|True Shooting Pct
|55%
|61.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|15.1%
|19.1%
|Assist Pct
|24.2%
|13.4%
