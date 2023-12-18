On Monday, December 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the New York Knicks (14-11). It airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and MSG.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Lakers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and MSG

SportsNet LA and MSG Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers average 114 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 113.5 per outing (12th in the NBA). They have a +14 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 114.5 points per game, 16th in the league, and are giving up 111.8 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.

The two teams average 228.5 points per game combined, 2.0 more points than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 225.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles is 11-15-0 ATS this season.

New York has compiled a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Knicks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Brunson 24.5 -120 25.5 Julius Randle 22.5 -120 22.4 RJ Barrett 17.5 -118 19.1 Donte DiVincenzo 8.5 -115 9.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Donte DiVincenzo or another Knicks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Knicks and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Lakers +1600 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.