The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) match up with the New York Knicks (12-7) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and MSG.

Knicks vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle generates 20.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Knicks.

The Knicks are receiving 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this season.

Mitchell Robinson is putting up 6.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 57.8% of his shots from the floor.

Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while delivering 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Josh Hart gets the Knicks 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 22.9 points, 3.3 assists and 12.5 boards per contest.

LeBron James posts 24.4 points, 6.4 assists and 7.6 boards per contest.

D'Angelo Russell averages 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Austin Reaves averages 13.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Christian Wood averages 7.0 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 boards.

Knicks vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Knicks 112.5 Points Avg. 110.9 113.5 Points Allowed Avg. 105.5 48.7% Field Goal % 44.5% 33.7% Three Point % 37.7%

