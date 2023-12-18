Knicks vs. Lakers December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) match up with the New York Knicks (12-7) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and MSG.
Knicks vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, MSG
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle generates 20.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Knicks.
- The Knicks are receiving 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this season.
- Mitchell Robinson is putting up 6.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 57.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while delivering 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Josh Hart gets the Knicks 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis puts up 22.9 points, 3.3 assists and 12.5 boards per contest.
- LeBron James posts 24.4 points, 6.4 assists and 7.6 boards per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell averages 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Austin Reaves averages 13.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
- Christian Wood averages 7.0 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 boards.
Knicks vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Knicks
|112.5
|Points Avg.
|110.9
|113.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.5
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|44.5%
|33.7%
|Three Point %
|37.7%
