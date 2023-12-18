The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (14-11) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and MSG. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Knicks vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: SportsNet LA and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -4.5 226.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 13 of 25 games this season.
  • New York's games this season have had an average of 226.3 points, 0.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • So far this year, New York has compiled a 13-12-0 record against the spread.
  • The Knicks have come away with three wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, New York has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs Lakers Additional Info

Knicks vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 13 50% 114 228.5 113.5 225.3 229.3
Knicks 13 52% 114.5 228.5 111.8 225.3 222.4

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • Nine of the Knicks' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, New York has had better results away (8-7-0) than at home (5-5-0).
  • The Knicks score only one more point per game (114.5) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (113.5).
  • When it scores more than 113.5 points, New York is 10-4 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Knicks vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Knicks and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 13-12 2-4 15-10
Lakers 11-15 5-3 12-14

Knicks vs. Lakers Point Insights

Knicks Lakers
114.5
Points Scored (PG)
 114
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
10-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-5
11-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 9-3
111.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.5
9
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
9-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-5
10-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-2

