The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (14-11) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and MSG. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Knicks vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 226.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 13 of 25 games this season.

New York's games this season have had an average of 226.3 points, 0.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, New York has compiled a 13-12-0 record against the spread.

The Knicks have come away with three wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs Lakers Additional Info

Knicks vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 13 50% 114 228.5 113.5 225.3 229.3 Knicks 13 52% 114.5 228.5 111.8 225.3 222.4

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Nine of the Knicks' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Against the spread, New York has had better results away (8-7-0) than at home (5-5-0).

The Knicks score only one more point per game (114.5) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (113.5).

When it scores more than 113.5 points, New York is 10-4 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Knicks vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Knicks and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 13-12 2-4 15-10 Lakers 11-15 5-3 12-14

Knicks vs. Lakers Point Insights

Knicks Lakers 114.5 Points Scored (PG) 114 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 10-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-5 11-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 9-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-5 10-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-2

