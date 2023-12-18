Knicks vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (14-11) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and MSG. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.
Knicks vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-4.5
|226.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 13 of 25 games this season.
- New York's games this season have had an average of 226.3 points, 0.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, New York has compiled a 13-12-0 record against the spread.
- The Knicks have come away with three wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, New York has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Knicks vs Lakers Additional Info
Knicks vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|13
|50%
|114
|228.5
|113.5
|225.3
|229.3
|Knicks
|13
|52%
|114.5
|228.5
|111.8
|225.3
|222.4
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Nine of the Knicks' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Against the spread, New York has had better results away (8-7-0) than at home (5-5-0).
- The Knicks score only one more point per game (114.5) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (113.5).
- When it scores more than 113.5 points, New York is 10-4 against the spread and 11-3 overall.
Knicks vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|13-12
|2-4
|15-10
|Lakers
|11-15
|5-3
|12-14
Knicks vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Knicks
|Lakers
|114.5
|114
|16
|17
|10-4
|7-5
|11-3
|9-3
|111.8
|113.5
|9
|12
|9-5
|8-5
|10-4
|11-2
